EFCC confronts Emefiele with multiple charges

A top source confirmed to Saturday Vanguard that the former CBN chief was formally handed over to the commission on Thursday night for necessary ‘action’ but did not say what action it was and when the action would begin.

Saturday Vanguard learnt that among the key issues for which the operations quizzed Emefiele, were the award of contracts running into billions of Naira to some persons said to be close to the bank, the redesign of the Naira notes just before the last general election and the disbursement of over N1.1 trillion by the apex bank under the controversial Anchor Borrower’s Programme.

A source told Saturday Vanguard that although they took custody of Emefiele on Saturday night from the EFCC, he was going to be with them for some time to enable the operatives to get as much information as possible from the banker before deciding the next action to take on him. headtopics.com

“The former CBN boss is currently being interrogated in our Abuja office over sundry financial issues that dominated his tenure,” the source said but declined to give details. Efforts to speak with the Spokespersons of the EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, and that of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, on the development, proved abortive as none of them could be reached at the time of filing the story last night.

