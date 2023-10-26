EFCC chair: Fresh issues over Olukoyede’s confirmation

Last week Wednesday, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Mr Muhammad Hammajoda as the secretary of the anti-graft agency.

However, not only was the nomination of Olukoyede controversial on the account that he did not meet the requirements of the Act establishing the anti-corruption agency, the Senate confirmation of the appointment at a time a Federal High Court sitting in Kano was already seized of the facts of the case, was also worrying.

But the appointment has unsettled the legal community with some claiming that Olukoyede was not qualified for the appointment while others maintained that he (Olukoyede) was eminently qualified to be so appointed.But as soon as the news of Olukoyede’s appointment became public knowledge, some lawyers faulted the decision. headtopics.com

“The only issue that has been raised which has to be considered by the government is that we have in this country, the Federal Character Commission Act and also by the virtue of Section 14 of the constitution, appointments must reflect federal character.

“So, I am not comfortable with the fact that the heads of the EFCC and the ICPC are from the same zone,” Falana added. But unknown to Falana, SAN, the ICPC chairman at the time he was criticising the appointment of a southerner to fill the vacant chairmanship seat of the EFCC was already on his way out of office. However, the Presidency dismissed as balderdash all the arguments that Mr Olukoyede did not satisfy every legal requirement to be appointed as EFCC Chairman. headtopics.com

According to him, Mr Olukoyede was the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission(2018-2020) and was a member of a law enforcement organisation as Secretary, in this case, the EFCC, as stipulated in the EFCC Act, and as such, satisfied every legal detail to be appointed as Chairman.

