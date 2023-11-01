EFCC arrests 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Osun

Credible intelligence linked Oduduwa Estate with activities of suspected internet fraudsters,' the anti-graft agency said. It added, 'Items recovered include exotic cars, 190 mobile phones and 40 laptops among others.The suspects have made useful statements to the EFCC and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.'

