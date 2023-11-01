EFCC Arrests 69 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Osun

“Credible intelligence linked Oduduwa Estate with activities of suspected internet fraudsters,” the anti-graft agency said in a statement.

The rest are: Arekemase Olayinka Ridwan, Ajigbolamu Ayomide Ademola, Asegun David Damola, Adibe Elvis Ebubechukwu, Ohakanu Chidubem, Adeoye Mayowa Irejah, Adesokan Charles Adekunle, Olorunfemi Isaac Oladimeji, Odeyemi Femi Victor, Alimi Ajibola Akorede, Okeke Ifaenyi Francis, Fawehinmi Ayomide Simeon, Soniola Olumide Elijah, Yahaya Isah Salihu, Daramola Junia Olamide, Agbabikaka Mojuolaoluwa and Kingsley Ejike Nweake.

Others are: Camara Abdullahi, Aminu Kehinde, Bayo Adegoke Iyanuoluwa, Alao Kolawale Oluwaseun, Oloruntoba Oluwatosin Adeniyi, Idowu Philip Oluwaseun, Maiye Daniel Olasile, Oyelami Peter OLuwaseyi, Emmanuel Nsochukwu, Komolafe Tosin, Praise Izuagie, Umehidi Obinna, Olujulo Lucas Ifeoluwa, Omejeh Stanley, Latilo Tolu, Oluwaseun Akinrelere and Great Onufomah.

