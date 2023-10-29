Education Abroad: Your passport to a world of career opportunities

In this article, we will explore the countless benefits of education abroad and why it can be your passport to a world of career opportunities. Specialised Education: Many countries offer unique and specialised educational programmes that may not be available in your home country. It could be a renowned programme in a particular field, access to cutting-edge research facilities, or exposure to innovative teaching methods.

Enhanced Soft Skills: Studying abroad can foster your development of essential soft skills that are highly sought after by employers. These qualities are highly transferable and can make you a standout candidate in any professional setting. 5. Global Perspective: Immersing yourself in a different culture, interacting with diverse individuals, and navigating new environments can broaden your horizons and foster a deeper understanding of the world around you.

Embrace AI for healthcare, education, Ashiru charges FGProfessor of Anatomy and Consultant Reproductive Endocrinologist, Prof Ashiru charged the Federal government to urgently key into AI Read more ⮕

TERAS: A game changer in Nigeria’s tertiary educationThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Ekiti Education Commissioner expresses delight at digital literacy projectEkiti State Commissioner for Education, Dr Bimpe Aderiye, has expressed satisfaction at the level of improvement recorded by students in learning different digital programmes put in place by the Adolescent Girls Innovation for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) in the state. Read more ⮕

IHS Towers partners with Limitless Space Institute to inspire space exploration and education in Brazil and NigeriaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

IHS Towers partners with Limitless Space Institute to inspire space exploration and education in Brazil and NigeriaThe partnership will commence in January 2024 and is designed to help broaden access to space education in the company’s two largest markets. Read more ⮕

Nigerians Are Afflicted By The Political Class — EzekwesiliNigeria’s former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has stated that Nigerians and other Africans are afflicted by their political class who collectively Read more ⮕