Edu: Celebrating the foot soldier, poster girl of renewed hope agenda @37

With these virtues, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, is arguably, one of the faces of the Renewed Hope Agenda of her boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She has just clocked 37 years.

A woman of poise, elegance and impact, it is safe to say that this youngest Minister in the administration of President Tinubu and the Youngest Minister in the 4th Republic of Nigeria, is imbued with brawn and brain. When you hear of beauty and strong character, it is Dr. Edu that is being talked about.

In the words of former American President, John Quincy Adams, "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader". This x-rays the Edu persona. Dr. Edu has demonstrated beyond doubt that when entrusted with positions of responsibility and leadership, young people can after all stand tall.

For example, at The Hague, Netherlands where she chaired the EU and representatives of 48 other countries as the head of Nigeria’s delegation to the just concluded Thematic Meeting of the Rabat Process on Migration, Youth and Development, Dr. Edu’s skillful presentation of Nigeria’s position and her high-level interface with stakeholders on behalf of Nigeria attracted for her, effusive praises.

"The Minister's ability to grasp issues and articulate Nigeria's position and explain all the giant strides and road map of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration to get youths gainfully employed in all parts of the country, was superlative"

She braves dangers and inconveniences to visit volatile and hard-to-reach areas in parts of the country, including IDP camps in Borno and Niger States, Makoko in Lagos, and Gidan Dawa area of Zamfara to interact with victims of humanitarian crises and the poor.

