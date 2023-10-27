Edo tribunal sacks PDP House of Assembly member, declares APC candidate winner

The Election Petitions Tribunal’s Panel 2 in Benin yesterday sacked the representative of Ovia Southwest constituency in Edo State House of Assembly, Destiny Enabulele, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and declared Sunday Aghedo of the All Progressives Congress (

Enabulele, a former chairman of Ovia Southwest Local Government Council of Edo, was sacked by the three-member tribunal, headed by Justice A.O Chijoke, over non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, as amended, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Enabulele, which should be given to Aghedo.

In view of the inconclusive election in the Ovia southwest constituency, and the April 15, 2023 rerun, INEC declared Enabulele the winner with 8,661 votes, while the electoral umpire stated that Aghedo polled 7,946 votes, which was challenged at the tribunal by APC’s candidate. headtopics.com

Aghedo insisted in the petition that besides non-compliance with the Electoral Act, there were cases of over-voting and intimidation of the electorate, especially his teeming supporters.The lead counsel to Aghedo, Famous Osawaru, hailed the judgment, which he described as a win for democracy and the rule of law.

The same tribunal also yesterday upheld the election of PDP’s Natasha Osawaru, the representative of Egor constituency in Edo House of Assembly, who was challenged by Labour Party’s (LP’s) Denrick Uhunwagho, with the petition dismissed for lacking merit by Justice Uthman El-Mainari, who read the judgment. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Read more:

TheNationNews »

BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Edo PDP lawmaker, declares APC’s candidate as winnerA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Reps defend constitution of 134 standing committees amid criticismsThe number of the House of Representatives' standing committees has surged from 89 in the Seventh House to 134 in the 10th House. Read more ⮕

How I Survived Edo Boat Mishap With My ChildA survivor of the boat mishap on the Gelegele River in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State, Mrs Mabel Sule, has narrated how she survived the Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints resident electoral commissioners for Lagos, Edo, seven statesNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Much ado about Lagos Assembly’s move to preserve Yoruba languageIn 2017, former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, signed the Yoruba Language Preservation and Promotion Law. Read more ⮕

Osun Assembly passes New Town and Growth Areas Development Review BillThe Osun State House of Assembly has passed the Osun State New Towns and Growth Areas Development Authority Establishment Review Bill. The bill was passed during plenary following a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Babajide Kofoworola and seconded by Lawrence Adeoti, representing Ife South State Constituency, respectively, on Thursday. Read more ⮕