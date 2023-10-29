Edo 2024: I will end PDP governance in Edo, says Ikhine

Ikhine spoke during a visit to the leadership of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he formally informed the party of his intention to contest the forthcoming governorship election.

He said that the APC in the state was getting bigger and stronger with the array of politicians defecting to the party from across other political parties, assuring that the chances of the APC winning the governorship election were brighter.

He said with the likes of Senator Adams Oshiomhole from Edo North Senatorial district and himself from the Central Senatorial District, the APC remains the party to beat. “The peace we enjoy in APC, we are going to translate to victory in the forthcoming governorship election,” he noted. headtopics.com

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, yesterday upheld the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of the state.

The people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, yesterday, trooped out en masse, to declare support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo.

