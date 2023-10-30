EDITORIAL: Ending the impunity in Gaza and investing in humanity

On 7 October, Hamas announced the start of what it called “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” breaching the apparently impregnable hold of perhaps the world’s pre-eminent security state, Israel, and, within a span of 20 minutes, firing over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip, killing some 1,400 Israelis after a six-hour ruthless operation.

Unquestionably, Hamas’ murderous slaughter of 1,400 Israeli on 7 October stands condemned and has provided the excuse for the Israeli right-wing political hawks to prosecute what many of them, including the now fumbling Netanyahu, describe as a second Nakba (forced displacement of Palestinians), through the unbridled killings of mostly children and the aged.

Buried in its very DNA, expressed since origin, Hamas has always announced straight-out antagonism to the closest promise of peace in the region – the two-state solution. In response, it’s obviously unrealistic “one-state solution” counters and calls for a unitary, federal, or confederate Israeli-Palestinian state, which would encompass all the present territory of Israel, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and possibly the Gaza Strip and Golan Heights. headtopics.com

A sad irony in this regrettable conflict is the twinhood of the metallic inflexibility of Hamas and that of the core elements of Israeli’s right wing political spectrum. This was the context that gave birth to the so-called Netanyahu Strategy.

Tragically, the collapse of the Netanyahu Strategy not only represents the declining phase of an era, the Netanyahu era, it had to come with enormous human and material devastation. It is also understandable that this moral and political collapse would trigger the high-propane instinct for vengeance that is coming from Tel Aviv, to turn Gaza into rubble. headtopics.com

So, what is the be done? PREMIUM TIMES believes that, primarily, the lack of international courage to pronounce an immediate cease-fire, with the full guarantees and respect for the human and humanitarian rights of the Palestinians, must be acknowledged.

Israel-Hamas war: We’re shocked at intolerable human suffering in GazaThe International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the state of human suffering in Gaza following the conflict escalation between the Israeli military and Hamas fighters is intolerable. Read more ⮕

Gaza War Didn’t Start On October 7 – Palestinian AmbassadorThe Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdallah Abu Shawesh, has disclosed that no fewer than 7,028 Palestinians, including 2,913 children, have been killed Read more ⮕

Hamas says battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Israeli warplanes hit 150 ‘underground targets’ in Gaza: armyThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Ground Battles Rage In Gaza After Israel Escalates Bombing'The ground forces are extending the ground operations tonight,' military spokesman Daniel Hagari said late Friday. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza War: Nigeria, others vote in favour of immediate ceasefireThousands of civilians have been killed in Israel and Gaza, with the latter recording more casualties as a result of relentless bombardments from Israel. Read more ⮕