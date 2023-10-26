Economic downturn affecting mental health

Olugbenga who spoke at the 6th Annual Research Conference Book of Abstracts themed: “Socio-economic Crisis & mental Health” by the Hospital listed the protective factors in mental health to include; social support, educational level, employment status, income, availability of mental health facilities and services, housing, transportation, and environmental conditions among others.

He said: “Several studies have associated worsening socio-economic factors with increased prevalence of mental disorders and improvement in socio-economic indices with enhanced mental health of the populace. The Scandinavian countries are known to have better socio-economic indices and more improved mental health status than most countries in the world.”

According to him, there is also little or no health insurance coverage for the most vulnerable leading to reduced access to mental healthcare for most Nigerians and restricted treatment options for the poor. headtopics.com

Owoeye said this year’s annual scientific conference promised to be interesting as scholars from different parts of the country would contribute to the discussion. Adewuya lamented that all the groups contribute to decrease options and poor choices as well as physiological stress response and psychological stress which in turn leads to mental health problems.On possible solutions, he urged health workers attending to patients to differentiate sadness from clinical depression, promote mental illness prevention and mental health, facilitate resilience and promote positive mental health as well as promote investment in mental health.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

BREAKING: Court convicts Lagos medical director for defiling wife’s nieceAn Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has convicted the Medical Director of Optical Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Olufemi Olaleye, of defiling his wife’s niece. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi held that the prosecution proved charges of defilement and sexual assault by penetration against Olaleye. Read more ⮕

The Ibadan correctional centre where children lack food, adequate medical careNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Medical Doctor Bags Life Jail For Defiling Wife’s NieceJustice Rahmon Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced a 57-year-old medical director, Dr Read more ⮕

Power Oil Cares for Your Heart: First-of-its-kind Medical Outreach on WatersPower Oil, Nigeria's leading vegetable oil brand, continues its unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians. Through a series of educational and basic medical outreach programs, Power Oil aims to enlighten, inform, and educate communities, particularly in areas with limited access to proper healthcare and information. Read more ⮕

Power Oil Cares for Your Heart: First-of-its-kind Medical Outreach on WatersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Power Oil Cares For Your Heart: First-Of-Its-Kind Medical Outreach On WatersFor years, Power Oil has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at enlightening, informing, and educating communities across Nigeria about the importance of heart health, proper nutrition, and adopting a wholesome lifestyle. Read more ⮕