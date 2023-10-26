ECB set to pause rate hikes as eurozone feels pinch

European Central Bank policymakers are widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when they meet in Athens on Thursday, as their previous policy moves seemed to be biting.

A decision to stand pat would end a streak of 10 straight hikes that has seen interest rates climb faster and further than ever. Once red-hot eurozone inflation has started to settle, falling to 4.3 percent in September from its double-digit peak towards the end of last year.

As such, the ECB was unlikely to “seriously” think about raising rates again at the moment “amid rising uncertainty over the global outlook”, said Pictet analyst Frederik Ducrozet.ECB policymakers were in “watch and see” mode Thursday, Ducrozet said, with new official forecasts only set to be published at the governing council’s next meeting in December. headtopics.com

Eurozone banks have also been tightening their lending criteria for households and businesses, according to the ECB’s own survey of financial institutions published this week. A good reason not to hike further, he suggested, “especially given the fact that the ECB itself only expects the biggest impact of higher rates in early 2024”.

While inflation has come down, the ECB does not expect it to return to the target of two percent before 2025, according to its most recent projections. Holding rates at their current levels this week could be presented as a temporary “pause”, said Allen-Reynolds, but there was every chance of the pause becoming a “plateau”. headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Troops neutralise four suspected bandits, arrest 120 others in Plateau, KadunaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Hajj commission discovers N774m outstanding balance for 504 prospective pilgrimsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Peter Obi urges judiciary to uphold democracy, rule of law in NigeriaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

As injunction elapses, Ondo Assembly reopens Aiyedatiwa’s impeachment processThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Unravel the Secrets to 5772% Profit: Exclusive Interview with Bybit’s WSOT Champion MaksimThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕