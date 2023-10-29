Ebonyi PDP kicks as six LG chairmen resign, set to decamp to APC

It was gathered that the resignation of six out of the 13 local government chairmen of the PDP in the state may be linked to the recent defeat of the party's governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, in the election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja, by the governor, Francis Nwifuru.

However, in a swift reaction, Ebonyi State Chairman of the PDP, Augustine Nwazunku, called on the general public to ignore the development, noting that some of the six LG chairmen are not active members of the party in the state. He said, 'Those persons are acting haphazardly and getting themselves into anti-party activities, because there is a normal process for resigning in the party.

