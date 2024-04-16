Dutch DGIS to Support Sahelian Countries with €100 Million for Soil Health Improvement

The Dutch Directorate General for International Cooperation says it will support Nigeria, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Mali with €100 million to improve soil health and fertility.Speaking at a press conference on in

“It is a 10-year programme for €100 million funded by the DGIS, the Netherlands development agency in four Sahelian countries, including Mali, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Nigeria,” Fofana said.“The Sahelian countries are landlocked. So, we want to use these coastal countries to open prospects for food input import and export.

“Specifically, the project aims at closing yield gap. When you use good agronomy practices, you are likely to increase productivity.

