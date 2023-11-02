Dust over REC-nominees substitution in Senate

At the plenary session yesterday, Sadiq was screened and confirmed for appointment as REC for Niger, but the Zamfara nominee was not available. Senate Committee Chairman on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, said those screened were identified by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel.“The SSA accompanies all nominees to the Chamber, bringing all their CVs (Curriculum Vitae), security clearance and code of conduct clearance.
“So, it is those that were brought by the SAA with all their papers that will be screened and he will identify them physically. The nominees do not come from the Senate.”“It was read in the morning yesterday (Tuesday) but before this morning it was changed. Even the one (nominee) from Zamfara was replaced too,” the source said.Also confirmed was Shaakaa Chira as the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF).
The confirmed nominees are Etekarnba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe), Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Aminu Kasimi Idris (Nasarawa), and Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq (Niger).
REC nominees from Rivers (Anugbum Onuoha), Zamfara (Abubakar Dambo) and Lagos (Bunmi Omoseyindemi) did not appear for screening. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!
Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕