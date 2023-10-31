Durable or fuel-effective cars: Which should you buy over bad road networks?

Safe to say, the Lexus ES is one of the most reliable cars Lexus has ever made. The car is straightforward to modify/facelift. I saw a 2008 Lexus ES350 with a 2020 model front fascia, which was imposing. ● Honda Civic Honda Civics from 1995 till date has one of the most reliable drive- trains ever. Also, this is the first time I have seen a Honda Civic with that ball-joint failure problem in Nigeria. People just avoid the Civic for no concrete reason.

