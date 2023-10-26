DSS confirms release of former EFCC boss, Bawa

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Director Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the DSS, confirmed the release of Bawa in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.“DSS confirms release of former EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, a few hours ago, today, Oct. 25,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the former EFCC boss had been in the detention of the DSS since June 14 after his suspension by the Federal Government.Video: Boyfriend arrested after allegedly killing 300 Level UNIPORT student

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Ex-EFCC boss, Bawa released from DSS detentionThe immediate-past chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdurasheed Bawa, has been released from detention. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: DSS Frees Former EFCC Boss, Bawa [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

DSS releases former EFCC chairman BawaThe Department of State Service (DSS) Wednesday evening freed Abdulrasheed Bawa, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more ⮕

JUST-IN: Ex-EFCC Chair Bawa Released From DSS Detention The immediate-past chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdurasheed Bawa, has been released from detention. Read more ⮕

DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

DSS releases Bawa 134 days afterThe Nation Newspaper DSS releases Bawa 134 days after Read more ⮕