Drug war: NDLEA will deploy personnel in 774 LGAs in 2024

, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), has said that the anti-narcotics body will deploy personnel in all 774 local government areas of the country in 2024.

He stated this while responding to a request for partnership and deployment of more NDLEA officers in all parts of Katsina by the state governor, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda to tame the problem of drug abuse and insecurity in the state.

“We would need more support to succeed. I appreciate the work of the Katsina governor as the challenges are numerous in governing the state. But if insecurity is a problem and is fueled by drugs, I believe we have to collectively take it out of the security equation.” headtopics.com

“This involves going out to seize all drugs cultivated, imported, or on the verge of being exported out of the country. Over 6,668 tons of illicit substances have been seized in two years, and we assure that we will continue relentlessly until the streets are clean of drugs. This is the drug supply reduction aspect, where we arrest the perpetrators of the act, and over 36,096 suspects have been arrested and more than 6,043 already prosecuted and convicted within this period.

“The preventive measure faces those who have not started or are about to start drug use. They are targeted through advocacy and sensitisation across all levels. It is for this reason we structured the WADA initiative from the National to LGA levels. We appeal to the government to have a state drug control committee of which the NDLEA will be the secretary and the chairperson would be the First Lady of the state. headtopics.com

He stated: “It is no longer news that the problem of insecurity has been ongoing for years and insecurity is one of the major issues confronting Katsina state. We receive unpleasant news almost on a daily basis on what have been the issues disturbing the state for a long time. We have taken some needful steps, we set up a Katsina community watch corps with locals to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies but that is not enough.

