Drug War: NDLEA ‘ll Deploy Personnel In 774 LGAs In 2024

body will deploy personnel in all 774 local government areas of the country in 2024 as part of efforts to strengthen the war against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking especially in local communities.

He stated this while responding to request for partnership and deployment of more NDLEA officers in all parts of Katsina State by the state governor, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, to tame the problem of drug abuse and insecurity in the state.

He said with the Agency's staff strength expected to rise to 15,000 by the end of the year, the next "development is to deploy in the LGAs. We currently have zonal commands, state commands, and area commands. We want to go to the LGAs for the offensive action and the advocacy work. We would need more support to succeed. I appreciate the work of the Katsina governor as the challenges are numerous in governing the state.

He commended Governor Radda for his efforts to surmount the various challenges faced and enhance the socio-economic development of the state.According to him, “The drug menace is a huge issue and has destroyed the lives of our youths and communities. It is the public enemy number one, and especially the criminal aspect of it. 99% of the criminals must first have access to drugs and be under the influence to perpetrate some of their acts.

He said the other side of the fight was drug demand reduction, which focuses on prevention, treatment and aftercare of drug dependent persons."The preventive measure faces those who have not started or are about starting drug use. They are targeted through advocacy and sensitisation across all levels. It is for this reason we structured the WADA initiative from the National to LGA levels.

