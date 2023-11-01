dRPC, ALiGN, spotlights gender norms, bias in media

Presenting the research findings yesterday in Abuja, Senior Gender Adviser, dRPC, Dr. Plangsat Dayil, said the media, often seen as a reflection of the society is very strategic in changing the perception of the public has been found to encourage culturally engrained gender norms bias narratives of women in appointive positions as against their male counterparts in Nigeria.

“We did basically a textual analysis of media reportage around women in elective and appointive positions not necessarily about the reason women were sacked in these positions and that’s why our recommendation are based around how we can change these narratives to ensure that the narratives are done the way they do for the male, same should be done for the female in this position,” she said.

According to her, “The whole idea, (about the Center), is to bridge the well noticed gap and that gap is twofold; number one is the capacity and skills gap in terms of gender mainstreaming bringing about an integration of gender concerns, gender perspectives into the whole gamut of public policy and development intervention.

National President of the National Council for Women’s Societies, (NCWS), Hajiya Lami Adamu-Lau, said the research echoes the heart of Nigerian women towards inclusion. Research conducted by the development Research Projects Center, (dRPC), in partnership with Advancing Learning and Innovation in Gender Norms, (ALiGN), has revealed biased narrative against women in appointive and elective positions by the media.

