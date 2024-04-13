Drop in Oil Production in Nigeria Due to Pipeline Issues and Maintenance Activities

The drop in oil production in February and March 2024 was caused by issues encountered on the Trans Niger Pipeline and maintenance activities carried out by some oil companies. Production fell for the second consecutive month to 1.

438 million barrels per day. Measures are being taken to restore and increase production.

Oil Production Nigeria Trans Niger Pipeline Maintenance Activities Production Volume

