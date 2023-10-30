‘Drive corporate governance with tech’

, ‘Deremi Atanda, has urged businesses and stakeholders to adopt technology as a key driver for enhancing governance in the 21st century.

He said business leaders could avoid corporate governance failures by leveraging technology for coordination, communication and collaboration. Corporate Governance plays a vital role in the lifecycle of any organisation and when done right protects stakeholders such as the employees, investors, customers, regulators, etc, boosts investor confidence and fosters business sustainability.

“As an institute, making a deliberate effort to minimise the occurrence of corporate governance failures stands as our utmost commitment. Harnessing technology for improved governance necessitates a primary focus on increasing awareness and advocating for a comprehensive understanding of the intricate facets of technological advancement,” he stated. headtopics.com

“It is imperative that we discern not only what we achieve with it, but also the fundamental principles that underlie our actions—our sense of purpose, our ardour, and our ethical standards. Technology is not confined to the present; it is equally about shaping the future. Consequently, we must align our vision, objectives, and legacy with this forward-looking perspective,” Atanda added.

“Generally, the younger demographics are adept digital users, consistently connected, and they hold higher expectations from brands that cater to their needs. It is therefore imperative that we assume a more assertive role in articulating the value proposition of our businesses in this digitally interconnected world,” he stated. headtopics.com

