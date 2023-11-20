Drama in Senate as Abba Moro and Osita Ngwu appointed as Minority Leader and Minority Whip

There was drama in the Senate on Tuesday, November 21, following the announcement of Senator Abba Moro (PDP – Benue South) as Minority Leader and Senator Osita Ngwu (Akpabio said: “Abba Moro is now the Minority Leader of the Senate and this is the resolution of the minority in favour of Senator Abba Moro, 41 senators signed. “I also have another document sent by the minority, 30 of them have also signed nominating Senator Osita Ngwu as Senate Minority Whip.

” Senator Moro and Ngwu both belong to the PDP. The Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Oyewunmi Olarere is a member of the PDP. The seats of the Senate Minority Leader and Minority Whip became vacant after the Court of Appeal sacked the former occupants, Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP – Plateau North) and Darlington Nwokocha (LP -Abia Central) respectively. The appellate court had nullified the election of Mwadkwon and ordered a rerun while Nwokocha was sacked and replaced by Senator Augustine Akobundu of the PDP by the Appeal Cour





