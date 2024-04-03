Drama at Abuja Court as Rights Activist Confronts Prosecutor

A mild drama played out at the Wuse Zone 6 Magistrate Court, Abuja, on Wednesday during the hearing of a bail application filed by social media influencer and blogger, Ofoegbu Chukwuma, popularly known as Ijele. During the proceedings, rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, threatened to raise a petition against the police counsel, B.N Ezala, who is the prosecutor in Ijele's case, for allegedly having a secret meeting with the presiding magistrate, Emmanuel A. Iyanna.

The hearing was stalled last week as the court did not sit. However, trouble started when Ezala arrived at the court premises on Wednesday and headed to the magistrate's office to have a secret meeting with him while the lawyers to the defendant were seated in the courtroom. The situation was objected to by Adeyanju who confronted Ezala over what he described as unethical conduc

