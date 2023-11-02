Drama as residents pelt fire fighters with stones in Anambra

The residents, including women and youths, stormed the scene to scoop the fuel immediately the truck fell, spilling its contents along the drainage, but on sighting officials of the state fire service, they started pelting them with stones and other dangerous weapons.

He said: “When we received a distress call about the incident, I deployed a team of firefighters and fire trucks to the scene. “It took the intervention of officers from the State Police Command and military personnel to rescue the firefighters, as well as disperse and control the situation, given the possibility of an explosion or fire outbreak from the tanker laden with petrol.While reiterating the grave dangers associated with such reckless behaviour, Agbili regretted the alarming frequency with which residents were roasted alive while scooping fuel during similar incidents.

• IOCs, independent oil producers worry over commercial, data security • Crude oil edges slightly higher amid Middle East tensions Operators in the oil sector expressed concerns over commercial and contract issues as Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in Abuja, yesterday, moved to enforce mandatory supply of crude to local refineries.

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it had perfected plans to close a section of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State for five weeks comprehensive repairs. A statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said the repairs would start from Monday, November 6, 2023. “In view of the above,…

