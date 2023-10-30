Drama As Arise News Anchor, Pro-Tinubu Guest Exchange Words On Live TV Show

A member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, Jesutega Onokpasa, on Monday morning, slammed Arise News Channel’s achor, Rufai Oseni, calling him a “badly brought up little boy” on live television show.

“Thankfully the Supreme Court has affirmed who is the President of Nigeria and he is the President Nigerians voted for, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. While responding to a question about life being harder for Nigerians as a result of fuel subsidy removal, Onokpasa, who is a lawyer, said Tinubu did not remove fuel subsidy.

But, reacting to the guest’s assertions, Oseni said: “Mr Onokpasa, I put it to you that you came here to misrepresent the facts against subsidy removal. President Tinubu announced subsidy is gone on inauguration day, so you saying he didn’t remove subsidy by quoting the PIA law that has been there for a while is misrepresentating the facts…” headtopics.com

The guest fired back immediately, saying; “That is a lie. You are a liar. Do you know what you are doing? You are practising sensationalism. You are pretending to be a journalist. What is the matter with you?”The TV host proceeded to quiz him further about the crashing naira-dollar exchange rate.

