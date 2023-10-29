Don’t involve me in your dispute with Davido, Phyna tells Dammy Krane

The Nation reported that Dammy Krane and Davido have been at odds on social media for the past week after Dammy accused Davido of owing him money.

Dammy Krane used his Instagram story to call out the new father, chastising Davido for getting angry when a promoter said she didn’t know him but also pretending not to know Phyna.Phyna, who was tagged in the article, sent a remark with laughing emojis, which Dammy Krane also uploaded on his story and on Twitter, stating, “Phyna sef laugh una idolo matter.”

This appeared to irritate the reality star, who immediately distanced herself from Dammy Krane, who sought an alliance in his struggle against Davido.In her words on Twitter: “When you Dey chop life you no call me, e don set now you wan drag me enter, I be one man squad, I nor dy gang up. @dammy_krane.” headtopics.com

Phyna also posted on her Instagram story, warning him to leave her out of the fight while clarifying she didn't know Dammy Krane and the laugh was innocent.

