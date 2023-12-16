Doctors Without Borders Withdraws Staff from Zurmi Hospital Due to Security Concerns

The international medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has announced that it is withdrawing its staff from Zurmi Hospital in Zamfara State due to the worsening security situation in the area. The ongoing armed confrontations in Zurmi town have put the local population and medical missions at risk. Thousands of people have been displaced as a result of the clashes and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British national in P&ID scandal opens defence without calling witnessesThe British national, Mr James Nolan, who jumped bail in the alleged 9.6 billion dollars Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd scandal, on Monday, opened his defence in absentia without calling any witness.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Central Bank of Nigeria warns accounts without BVN and NIN will be frozenThe Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a warning that bank accounts without a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) will be frozen. The directive aims to strengthen the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures in financial institutions and will be effective from April 2024.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

UN Secretary-General: Limiting Global Heating to 1.5°C Impossible Without Phasing Out Fossil FuelsUnited Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, emphasizes the necessity of phasing out fossil fuels to limit global heating to 1.5°C. The recent agreement reached at the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai includes language for transitioning away from fossil fuels, which many consider inevitable.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Scarcity of Medical Professionals in Nigerian Hospitals Reaches Critical PointA report highlights the critical shortage of medical professionals in Nigerian hospitals, with major teaching and general hospitals struggling to find enough personnel. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) attributes the situation to subpar working conditions. The closure of a ward at a teaching hospital in Osun State due to personnel shortages is also revealed. The exodus of doctors and nurses relocating abroad is causing a decline in the country's healthcare workforce.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Lagos State Government Implements Physical Inspection for Roadworthiness CertificatesThe Lagos State government has announced that from January 1, 2022, no vehicle within its borders will be issued a roadworthiness certificate without physical inspection. This move aims to address the frequent breakdown of articulated vehicles and trucks on roads. However, the effectiveness of government agencies responsible for certifying these vehicles and licensing drivers has been questioned due to the recurring accidents involving trucks and articulated vehicles in Lagos and Ogun states.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Netflix Turns Squid Game into Reality TV ShowNetflix has transformed the K-drama Squid Game into a reality television game show called Squid Game: The Challenge. The show follows 456 participants competing for a £4.56 million prize, but without the lethal consequences of the original series.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »