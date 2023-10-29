Doctors In Gaza Say Israel Told Them To Evacuate Key Hospital

There are 400 patients being treated inside Al-Quds Hospital and moving them is impossible, the organisation said.Overnight, thousands in Gaza broke into aid depots taking flour and other basic supplies, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said more troops entered the territory overnight, while warplanes attacked more than 450 Hamas targets. Israel has been bombing Gaza since the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people and saw 230 people kidnapped as hostages.The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 8,000 people have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory bombing began.

Shiites ask FG to sever ties with Israel over invasion of GazaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Israel launches expanded ground operation in GazaThe Nation Newspaper Israel launches expanded ground operation in Gaza Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: We’re shocked at intolerable human suffering in GazaThe International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the state of human suffering in Gaza following the conflict escalation between the Israeli military and Hamas fighters is intolerable. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ sufferingIsrael intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering. Read more ⮕

Turkey’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’, end Gaza strikesTurkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to 'immediately stop this madness' and end its 'attacks' on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕

Nigeria Reiterates Call For A Humanitarian Truce In Israel– Gaza ConflictThe Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated its call for an immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza Read more ⮕