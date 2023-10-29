DLM Terminates Appointment As Escrow Trustee With Patricia Tech

DLM, in a statement to LEADERSHIP, hinted that, the company is not aware of the publication neither did it consent to it.

The statement further reads, “the news of the appointment of DLM Trust has been falsely portrayed in the media publications as a ‘partnership’ between both companies. DLM Trust company wishes to clarify that the business relationship with Patricia Technologies is not a ‘partnership,’ as falsely portrayed but a mere Escrow appointment.

"DLM Trust Company was appointed as Escrow Trustee by Patricia Technologies to coordinate the management and disbursement of customers funds in Naira, in an Escrow Agreement dated 18th October 2023 (the "Agreement").

“We want to make it clear that DLM Trust Company has no affiliation with Patricia Technologies or any digital money companies, whether operating in Nigeria or offshore.

DLM Trust is a member of DLM Capital Group. This is a company that critically values business ethics, slowly but steadily growing from 2009 from seed capital of N250m and over approximately, 15 years to over N6 billion in shareholders' funds as at the end of 2023.

