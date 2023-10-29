DJ Power enlists Afrobeats Star Reekado Banks in new single ‘Choose to Lie’

DJ Power, a celebrated artiste from the lively streets of Brooklyn, New York, and the rhythmic vibes of Toronto, has teamed up with Afrobeats sensationThis time, they’ve woven a musical tapestry that blends R&B, Afrobeats, and Amapiano into a global sensation that’s both catchy and culturally transcendent.

Fresh from the success of his previous track, “Special Delivery,” which made waves on the global music scene, DJ Power returns with a fresh and invigorating release that promises to reshape the contemporary music landscape.

Alex Mali adds her unique R&B flair to the mix, and Ajura steps up with a killer hook that grabs your attention and refuses to let go. The song is more than just a melody; it's a compelling narrative that delves into the complexities of love, self-discovery, and the eternal struggle between perception and reality. The lyrics and vibrant melodies create a vivid picture that's both emotionally captivating and universally relatable.

This genre-blurring collaboration opens doors to a growing audience for Afrobeats, propelling it into the hearts of music lovers worldwide. It’s a unique opportunity for the global community to come together and connect through the universal language of music.

It's a testament to the power of music and a celebration of the universal harmony that can be achieved when artists from diverse backgrounds come together to create something beautiful. In a world that can sometimes feel divided, "Choose to Lie" reminds us that music has the unmatched ability to break down barriers and unite us all.

