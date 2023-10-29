DJ Brightstar Caution Fans Against Trolling Celebrities

The disc jockey berated online trolling by netizens and social media users adding that this can worsen the victim’s mental health.

He said, “Celebrities are also human, stop trolling us,”, he said in a recent post. Actors, artistes and Djs do their best to give to entertain us but sometimes the hate and negativity from followers and fans can be destructive. Celebrities are human being with feelings, just like anyone else and the things you say as “cruise” can really get to us,” he said.

After his plea made on social media, it was gathered that Dj Brightstar whose real name is Markson Uwanobong Peter, got positive responses of support from different sources in the entertainment industry, with many sharing their own experiences of dealing with trolling online which is fast becoming a societalCelebrities are often put on a pedestal, but DJ Brightstar’s plea served as a powerful reminder that they are not immune to the impact of hurtful comments and cyberbullying. headtopics.com

