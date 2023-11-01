Dissolve council caretaker chairmen appointed by Adeleke, APC urges court

The APC through its lawyers, Ayodele Kusamotu, Idowu Oloyede and three others in suit number: HOS/M210/2023 filed before an Osun State High Court, Osogbo Judicial Division, demanded dissolution of Osun council caretaker chairmen appointed by Governor Adeleke.

The plaintiffs urged the court to declare the caretaker committees constituted into the Osun State local government councils, local council development areas, Osun State council area offices and Osun State local council administrative offices illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

It sought for an order directing the Osun State Local Government Councils, Osun State Council Office and Osun State Local Council Administrative Office caretaker committees to refund salaries, estacodes, imprests, allowances, allowances, benefits and any other emoluments received from the day of inauguration to date back to the account of the Osun State Government/Local Government Joint Account.

