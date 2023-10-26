Dissecting Lagos Traffic Radio Evolution, Live Camera Update Initiative

L-R. The Permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle; commissioner for information and strategy,Gbenga Omotoso, representative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; commissioner for transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi; general manager, Lagos Traffic Radio, Tayo Akanle; permanent secretary, Parastatals Monitoring Office, Dr.

Thus, the officials noted that it has become imperative for both private and public institutions to continually reinvent, re-strategize and innovate new ways of doing things to meet the demands of present-day society.For the various speakers at the forum, the Lagos Traffic Radio remains one of the agencies of the Lagos State government that has continuously leveraged technological advancement in providing timely, accurate traffic information to the teeming residents of the state.

LEADERSHIP checks showed that the Lagos Traffic Radio through its rich Programme content, performs lots of educational functions, equipping vehicle owners, commuters and the public with salient information about the various routes, while its social media platforms target youth inclusion, feedback and public participation. headtopics.com

Since its establishment, Lagos State Traffic Radio has evolved through different stages by leveraging technology to improve its broadcasting functions. It also introduced “Motorbike Live Reports” launched in September 15, 2020, to totally change the narrative in traffic reporting, as incidents and impediments induced traffic logjam were timely and accurately reported, to guide commuters and other road users.

Some of the key factors that set Lagos Traffic Radio apart are its commitment and intentional steps taken to provide real-time traffic updates. Through its dedicated team and advanced technology, the radio station offers accurate and up-to-date information on road conditions, accidents, and traffic congestion. This information is invaluable for commuters, as it allows them to plan their journeys more effectively and avoid heavily congested areas. headtopics.com

