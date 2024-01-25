Dispute over relocation of government departments from Abuja to Lagos

Yesterday's call by Senate Whip, Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South), on President Bola Tinubu to stop the relocation of some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos, has been disputed by his colleague in the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), Sunday Karimi (Kogi West).

