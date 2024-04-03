Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities in Lagos State

About 13 years after Lagos State put in place an anti-discrimination law, and five years after the federal government did the same, PWDs in the state still experience discrimination. Abdulwahab Matepo became a person with disability following a road accident in 2000 in which he sustained a spinal cord injury.

About 13 years after Lagos State put in place an anti-discrimination law, and five years after the federal government did the same, PWDs in the state still experience discrimination. Abdulwahab Matepo became a person with disability following a road accident in 2000 in which he sustained a spinal cord injury

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Airport Incident Highlights Discrimination Against Persons with DisabilitiesA recent incident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos has shed light on the discrimination faced by persons with disabilities in Nigeria. Debola Daniel, son of a former governor, was denied entry to a KFC outlet at the airport due to his wheelchair. This incident highlights the gap between disability rights legislation and the reality experienced by PWDs.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

LASODA to tackle discrimination against PWDs in LagosNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Two persons suffer life-threatening injuries in Lagos gas explosionTwo persons on Monday suffered life-threatening injuries from a gas explosion in Orile-iganmu area of Lagos.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

FAAN shuts down KFC outlet at Lagos airport over discriminationThe Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN has closed the KFC outlet at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. The closure follows a complaint by a customer in a wheelchair, alleging discriminatory treatment he received at the airport by officials of the KFC outlet.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

FAAN shuts KFC at Lagos airport over discrimination against Gbenga Daniel's sonNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

FAAN shuts eatery at Lagos Airport over discrimination against Gbenga Daniel’s sonThe Nation Newspaper FAAN shuts eatery at Lagos Airport over discrimination against Gbenga Daniel’s son

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »