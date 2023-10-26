Diri Will Win Bayelsa Guber Poll, PDP Chieftain Declares

Jumbo, who is a former House of Assembly aspirant from Ekeremor local government area, spoke yesterday on Diri’s chances.

He said Governor Diri’s infrastructural revolution across the homogenous Ijaw state is a demonstration of his commitment to put Bayelsa on the path of rapid development. The PDP leader listed some of the key projects executed by the government to include the completion of the Sagbama/Ekeremor phase one road project in Bayelsa West Senatorial District (BWSD); the Yenagoa/Oporoma Road that has reached Angiama community; the execution of the shoreline protection project at Ekeremor Water Front and the 10- kilometre Glory Land Drive Road and other capital intensive projects.

He also said that Bayelsa State had always been home to the PDP since 1999, adding that the party is determined to win the off-cycle elections both in Imo and Kogi states.The seasoned politician assured that he will lead other party faithful to deliver bloc vote for Governor Douye Diri in Ward 8 in Ekeremor constituency 2 and other communities in the council. headtopics.com

He also appreciated Governor Diri for the approval and execution of link roads including the newly inaugurated pavilion in the heart of Ekeremor town to boost social economic activities.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Bayelsa poll: Diri will record overwhelming victory, says PDP chieftainThe Nation Newspaper Bayelsa poll: Diri will record overwhelming victory, says PDP chieftain Read more ⮕

Bayelsa Guber: We’re confident of Diri’s victoryA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Bayelsa Guber: Sylva is not a candidate, any vote for APC is invalid — DiriThe candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 11 Bayelsa State Governorship elections and incumbent Governor, Senator Douye Diri, insists that the candidature of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Timipre Sylva, has not been validated by the court, hence any vote for the APC will be declared invalid. Read more ⮕

Gov. Diri’s push for developmental politics and its rewardChief Harold Dappa-Biriye, Nationalist and Minority king Pin once told me in a press interview in May 1987, that his concept of history is that, it is a tool ... Read more ⮕

Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: Ganduje, LP, PDP chairmen arrive Supreme Court for final judgmentThe National Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure; and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, have arrived at the Supreme Court. Read more ⮕

PDP asks court to void order directing Anyanwu's replacement with Udeh-OkoyeNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕