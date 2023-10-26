Diri Will Win Bayelsa Guber Poll, PDP Chieftain Declares

Jumbo, who is a former House of Assembly aspirant from Ekeremor local government area, spoke yesterday on Diri’s chances.
He said Governor Diri’s infrastructural revolution across the homogenous Ijaw state is a demonstration of his commitment to put Bayelsa on the path of rapid development. The PDP leader listed some of the key projects executed by the government to include the completion of the Sagbama/Ekeremor phase one road project in Bayelsa West Senatorial District (BWSD); the Yenagoa/Oporoma Road that has reached Angiama community; the execution of the shoreline protection project at Ekeremor Water Front and the 10- kilometre Glory Land Drive Road and other capital intensive projects.
He also said that Bayelsa State had always been home to the PDP since 1999, adding that the party is determined to win the off-cycle elections both in Imo and Kogi states.The seasoned politician assured that he will lead other party faithful to deliver bloc vote for Governor Douye Diri in Ward 8 in Ekeremor constituency 2 and other communities in the council. headtopics.com
He also appreciated Governor Diri for the approval and execution of link roads including the newly inaugurated pavilion in the heart of Ekeremor town to boost social economic activities.
