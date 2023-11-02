Diri, Sylva camps clash over allegations of violence, thuggery

A group loyal to Governor Diri, the Concerned Bayelsa Elders and Stakeholders for Democracy (CESD) alleged that the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources had sown fake police uniforms that would be worn by militants and thugs to do his bidding.
This is just as Sylva accused the Diri’s administration of buying guns for militants and importing gunmen from neighbouring states to cause mayhem. The CESD, after rising from an emergency meeting in Yenagoa, the state capital, claimed that it had come to their knowledge that Chief Sylva, is set to use violence as a tool to circumvent the electoral process in the forthcoming poll.
The Public Relations Officer, CESD, Chief Timiebi Okiriyan, alleged that the APC candidate had already sown fake police uniforms that would be worn by the militants and thugs which he had flooded the state with to do his bidding.
However, Sylva, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Julius Bokoru, stated that the allegation is “dead on arrival” and that the APC candidate, being a law-abiding citizen would never be involved in anything that would tarnish the democratic image of the country or Bayelsa State for that matter.
Sylva said: "Over the years, what we have come to understand about Governor Douye Diri and the PDP in Bayelsa State is that anything they are planning to do is what they project on us.
