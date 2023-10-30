Digtal Nigeria 2023: Gombe wins Most Digitally Compliant State Award

Gombe State has been conferred with the ‘Most Digitally Compliant State’ Award by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijjani during a ceremony at the end of the Digital Nigeria Conference 2023, organised by NITDA at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

Receiving the award, Governor Inuwa reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensuring that Gombe State becomes the hub of information technology (IT) and innovation in Nigeria. He revealed that his administration aims to automate all government operations within the next four years, citing the successful implementation of the biometric personnel management system in the state civil service.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, had in a letter conveying the nomination to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, stated that the award was a direct result of Inuwa’s impressive strides in the field of Information Technology. headtopics.com

Recall that just recently, Gombe State stood out brilliantly among many Federal establishments and state agencies at the GovTech Digtal Governance Award organised by the Presidency through the Bureau for Public Service Reforms, and received three prestigious awards for its remarkable achievements in advancing digital governance.

