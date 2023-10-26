‘Digital skills will create more inclusive Africa’

has launched a three-year ‘transforming africa through education’ campaign, which it kicked-off with a focus on digital education and equipping children and youth with the digital skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow.

The launch was part of the 10th anniversary of Ecobank Day, the group’s flagship social impact event. Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, Jeremy Awori said: Ecobank Day reflected the giving spirit of all 14,000 staff across the group.

"For 10 years, it has given us an opportunity to manifest our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. This year, we focus on digital education, which is critical for Africa to leapfrog and accelerate its development.

“For several years, Ecobank has embarked on a journey of digitalization – consistent with our deep belief in the transformative power of digital technology for a more inclusive future in Africa. It is only natural that on this Ecobank Day, we have supported the launch of a series of training programmes and provided the necessary infrastructure to offer basic digital education to youth across Africa,” Awori said.

Ahead of the Ecobank Day celebrations, Ecobank Foundation, in partnership with the Global Partnership for Education and UN Women, organised a webinar entitled 'Igniting Africa's Digital Future through the Power of Coding'.

Ecobank’s affiliates across 33 sub-Saharan African countries has also continued to hold a range of activities to raise awareness and knowledge of the importance of digital skills for Africa’s children and youth. These activities include creating or equipping IT Labs, refurbishing schools, providing youth digital skills training workshops, partnering with schools to improve digital facilities, mentoring initiatives and more.

