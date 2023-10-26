Detected adware on Nigerian devices increased 94%

The Kaspersky report indicates substantial adware detections in Q2 2023, with a spike of 94 per cent in Nigeria, 39 per cent in Kenya and 27 per cent in South Africa. There was also a notable increase in the detections of mobile banking trojans in Q2 2023, which are used to hunt for data related to online banking and e-payment systems.

“As Africa witnesses an upsurge in smartphone adoption, combined with the burgeoning trend of mobile banking, it’s imperative to address the inherent cybersecurity challenges that exist,” says Bethwel Opil, Enterprise Client Lead at Kaspersky in Africa.

“The region, with its tech-savvy demographic and dynamic digital landscape, offers a fertile ground for cybercriminals to exploit and our research shows that cybercriminals are doing just that. This underscores the necessity for a forward-thinking and proactive approach to mobile cybersecurity for consumers and businesses alike. From banking malware targeting mobile transactions to ransomware hijacking device data, cybercriminals are continually evolving their tactics. headtopics.com

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

‘God’s grace all through’ – Nigerian Student smashes record in SATA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigerian university suspends examination over rape of female studentsThe Registrar of the university, Ajiroba Oke, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Subsidy Removal: Reps reject motion to make WAEC, NECO, JAMB, others free for Nigerian studentsThe motion sought to urge the Ministry of Education to declare 2023 and 2024 WAEC, NECO and JAMB examinations registration free to enable the common man have a direct benefit of fuel subsidy removal palliatives. Read more ⮕

Why We Choose Foreign-Made SUVs Over Nigerian-Made OnesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

– Nigerian lawmakers reject motion to make WAEC, UTME freeThe House of Representatives has rejected a motion that sought to compel the federal government to make the 2023/2024 secondary school examination free for all Nigerians. The motion, moved by Anamero Dekeri, called on the federal government to make WAEC, NECO and JAMB free for this academic session, but the lawmakers kicked against it. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Army’s effectiveness depends on your role, COAS tells SenateA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕