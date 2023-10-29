Detaining Naira Marley without evidence violation of human rights — Sister, Shubomi

Shubomi, the sister of embattled musician Naira Marley, has expressed outrage over his brother’s detention, describing it as a human rights violation.

Recall that the Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State ordered that Sam Larry and Naira Marley beearlier this month while they continue the probe into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

This came after a lot of Nigerians actively pursued justice for the late Mohbad, following the singer’s death under controversial circumstances and several accusations leveled against his former boss, Naira Marley, for bullying him repeatedly. headtopics.com

Shubomi, in a post via her Instastory, however, lamented that Naira Marley has been kept in detention for nearly 30 days with no charge, despite having willingly returned to the country.In her words;“Keeping someone who willingly traveled back to help in detention for nearly 30 days, with no charge, no evidence, no sufficient witness is a violation of his human rights. Keeping him in custody to appease social media and the internet mob is crazy.

“If you have evidence against him for anything he’s been accused of charge him! But if you don’t release him. It shouldn’t take this long for the investigation to be done.” “We all want the truth! We all want justice. What is the delay? We’ve already lost one person, trying to lynch another is not going to bring about justice😔” headtopics.com

Even though Shubomi acknowledges that God is in control, she prays nobody ever gets to experience being accused of an atrocity you have no hand in while trending the hashtag #freenairamarley.

Reps summon Naira Marley, Mohbad’s manager over late singer’s deathThe House of Representatives has summoned singer, Azeez Fashola, known by his stage name, Naira Marley, to appear before it. This comes as part of efforts to address concerns surrounding the works of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad and ensure that his rights are upheld. Read more ⮕

House of Representatives Summons Naira Marley, Mohbad’s Manager Over RoyaltiesA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Mohbad: Reps Summon Naira Marley Over RoyaltiesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Naira Marley threatens legal action against K-Solo for defamationThe Nation Newspaper Naira Marley threatens legal action against K-Solo for defamation Read more ⮕

Reps summon Naira Marley, Mohbad’s manager over late singer’s royaltiesThe Nation Newspaper Reps summon Naira Marley, Mohbad's manager over late singer's royalties Read more ⮕

Mohbad: House Of Reps Intervene, Summons Naira Marley, Others Over Copyrights IssuesMembers House of Representatives, Nigeria, has summoned singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, following increased concerns over the works of deceased Read more ⮕