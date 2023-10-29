Detaining Naira Marley without evidence violation of human rights — Sister, Shubomi

Shubomi, the sister of embattled musician Naira Marley, has expressed outrage over his brother’s detention, describing it as a human rights violation.
Recall that the Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State ordered that Sam Larry and Naira Marley beearlier this month while they continue the probe into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.
This came after a lot of Nigerians actively pursued justice for the late Mohbad, following the singer’s death under controversial circumstances and several accusations leveled against his former boss, Naira Marley, for bullying him repeatedly. headtopics.com
Shubomi, in a post via her Instastory, however, lamented that Naira Marley has been kept in detention for nearly 30 days with no charge, despite having willingly returned to the country.In her words;“Keeping someone who willingly traveled back to help in detention for nearly 30 days, with no charge, no evidence, no sufficient witness is a violation of his human rights. Keeping him in custody to appease social media and the internet mob is crazy.
“If you have evidence against him for anything he’s been accused of charge him! But if you don’t release him. It shouldn’t take this long for the investigation to be done.” “We all want the truth! We all want justice. What is the delay? We’ve already lost one person, trying to lynch another is not going to bring about justice😔” headtopics.com
Even though Shubomi acknowledges that God is in control, she prays nobody ever gets to experience being accused of an atrocity you have no hand in while trending the hashtag #freenairamarley.
Nigeria Headlines
Mohbad: House Of Reps Intervene, Summons Naira Marley, Others Over Copyrights IssuesMembers House of Representatives, Nigeria, has summoned singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, following increased concerns over the works of deceased Read more ⮕