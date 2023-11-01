Despite uproar, Senate confirms three APC loyalists, five others as INEC RECs

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that at least two among the new electoral commissioners may be card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and two others were also found to be long-term allies of prominent politicians serving in theMr Umoren is a member of the APC and a long-time ally of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
Mr Akpabio also nominated him to serve as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under his successor, Udom Emmanuel, then an ally of Mr Akpabio. Mr Umoren was only sacked in 2018 following a fallout between Messrs Akpabio and Emmanuel, which also led to the removal of other key allies in the state executive council.
In one of such posts reviewed by this newspaper, Mr Shaka took to social media to list reasons other Nigerians should support Mr Tinubu just like he was doing. The Lagos REC nominee, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, had enjoyed political patronage from Mr Tinubu and his allies since 2001. He was appointed chairman of the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board in 2001 when Mr Tinubu governed the state, a position he held until 2015.
“There shall be for each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, a Resident Electoral Commissioner who shall be a person of unquestionable integrity and shall not be a member of any political party,” section 14, 3(b) states.They only introduced themselves and spoke on their educational and career backgrounds one after the other.
The lawmakers who commended Mr Tinubu for nominating the commissioners, claimed that the nominees were capable of undertaking the task.
