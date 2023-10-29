Despite public outrage, Reps commence distribution of luxury SUVs to members

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that members are receiving the 2022 model of Toyota Landcruiser Prado Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) in batches. However, the leadership of the lower chamber is giving priority to the female and older lawmakers in the distribution of the vehicles.

This newspaper, however, is unable to verify the unit cost of the vehicles, though it is expected to be between N130 million and N160 million. “They started the distribution already. You know it is the official vehicle. They started with female lawmakers and those without litigation – election litigation – are equally given. But if you have pending litigation, you need to clear – finish the litigation and be sure that indeed you will be here till the next four years,” he said.

The spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti), had earlier informed PREMIUM TIMES that the distribution would not be done till January next year.Members of the House have faced criticisms over their decision to buy luxury vehicles at a time when Nigerians are grappling with tough economic conditions caused by government policies. headtopics.com

Many Nigerians believe that patronising local producers could shore up the value of the Naira which has been struggling against major currencies in the last couple of months.Section 84 of the Nigerian 1999 constitution gives RMAFC the mandate for determining the salaries and allowances of public officials, including members of the National Assembly.

