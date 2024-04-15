Despite Naira's Rise, Prices of Goods Remain High in Nigerian Markets

Despite naira maintaining a steady rise against foreign currencies in the foreign exchange market, prices of goods and food items are still high in most markets and retail outlets .• Manufacturers urge govt to fix real sector problems to encourage price reduction • Oligopoly in cement, household items maintain price stronghold

Falling short of saying ‘Nigerians are on their own’, the Commission said yesterday through its X handle that while it sympathises with the masses, price control is not a part of its mandates. Prices of tiles that were between N2,700 is now sold for N5,800 and above depending on the design and the maker. Prices of nails and paints are prohibitive.

The prices of onions, hot pepper and tomatoes seem to be going down as a bag of onions now is sold for N31,000 while a basket of tomatoes is now N10,000. “There is no way the prices of goods and commodities will come down because of the crash of the dollar against the Naira except if the government brings back the subsidy. Transporters and manufacturing companies increase prices because of the high cost of diesel and petrol for production and transportation,” he stated.

“For items like local foodstuff, the impact of FX on them is indirect in terms of diesel, transport and seed/feeds cost but they also hedge against inflation by raising prices so that they can afford living costs. FX is a systemic issue and they want to be able to afford other things being sold in the market. The rains are also coming so this might help to bring down the cost of food items more,” he said.

He said that when FX started reducing, most people did not expect it would come down and had bought materials and produced when the dollar was high. “We were asked to look inwards and reduce imports as much as possible, which we did but it is backfiring on us now. Many companies that use plastic had to dump virgin plastics because of FX costs that shot prices sky-high and depend on recycled plastics. Now, a tonne of recycled plastics is about N450-500, 000, from N250, 000 while broken crates that used to go for N350 per kg now go for N750 per kg. This is even when you see to buy as competition for these materials is tough.

Co-founder, Kazih Kits Ltd, Dr Grace Otakpor-Azih said while price gouging is very possible and should be discouraged, manufacturers face a lot of problems. “We’re often at the mercy of importers who have not lowered prices despite changing market conditions. When the dollar was trading at over N1900, importers said they needed to recoup losses from their high purchase prices before adjusting to the current exchange rate of around N1100.

