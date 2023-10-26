Deputy Senate President Barau mourns

“Mallam was an astute citizen whose contributions to the overall development and unity of our country will remain in our memories for long. He was a respected elder statesman and skilled administrator.

“He served meritoriously in all the positions he occupied including as Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Permanent Secretary, Pro chancellor, Chairman, Governing Council, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), among many other positions he held,@ Barau said.

“In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with Alhaji Adamu Fika’s family. May Allah SWT grant him Aljannah Firdaus, the highest abode in paradise and provide his family with the strength and solace to bear this profound loss,’’ Jibrin said. headtopics.com

