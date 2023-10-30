Depletion Of Justices... CJN Moves To Fill 11 Supreme Court Vacancies

(CJN),This is coming on the heels of the controversy raised by revelation of Justice Musa Dattjio Muhammed over the exclusion of some regions from the Supreme Court.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed however that the NJC has concluded plans to fill the apex court’s bench to its full complement of 21 justices, a number the court has never achieved. Section 230 of the Constitution provides that the Supreme Court of Nigeria shall consist of (a) The Chief Justice of Nigeria (b) Such number of Justices of the Supreme Court, not exceeding Twenty One as may be prescribed by act of National Assembly.

At the moment, only nine justices out of the 21 seats on the Supreme Court bench are occupied; 12 seats are currently vacant.According to him, the apex court is having only 10 Justices on its bench to tackle the heavy workload of pending cases. headtopics.com

With the number of justices at the Supreme Court reduced to nine, the court still needs about 12 new justices to have a full complement of the court. At the Court of Appeal where the justices, especially the senior ones are expected to gain promotion to the apex court, some of them are due for promotion.

Adah obtained his LL.B degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1981. He attended the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, for his BL in 1982.

Supreme Court to get more Justices soon, says CJNThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court to get more Justices soon, says CJN Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Now Has Lowest Number Of Justices In HistoryChief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has said the Supreme Court of Nigeria now has the lowest number of justices in its history. Read more ⮕

SAN faults lopsided composition of Supreme Court justicesA senior lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has raised concerns about the lopsided composition of justices of the Supreme Court. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court registrar earns 66.7% higher than CJN – Retired Justice, DattijoThe just retired Supreme Court Justice, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, has lamented the poor salary structure of Justices in Nigeria. Muhammad, on Friday in Abuja at a valedictory court session held in his honour, disclosed that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court earns more than the Justices. Read more ⮕

Composition of presidential election appeal panel dangerous for democracy, says retiring Supreme Court judgeAn outgoing justice of the Supreme Court, Dattijo Muhammad, has hit out at the way the presidential election appeal panel was set up, saying it is dangerous for democracy in Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Atiku speaks after Supreme Court’s judgement affirming Tinubu’s election [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕