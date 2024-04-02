Democratic Republic of Congo Appoints First Female Prime Minister

Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has appointed Judith Suminwa as the nation’s first female prime minister. Tshisekedi announced the appointment on Monday after weeks of uncertainty that followed his victory at the polls. Suminwa, who succeeds Jean-Michel Lukonde, said she is aware of the task before her but assured that “we will work for peace and the development of the country”.
Despite the rapid expansion of Congo’s economy, driven by the flourishing copper industry, the nation grapples with escalating conflicts in some of its regions, alongside the mismanagement of its substantial mineral wealth. She also served as the deputy coordinator at the presidential strategic monitoring council (CPVS), where she oversaw the implementation of the president’s commitments
