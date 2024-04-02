Democratic Republic of Congo Appoints First Female Prime Minister

Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has appointed Judith Suminwa as the nation’s first female prime minister. Tshisekedi announced the appointment on Monday after weeks of uncertainty that followed his victory at the polls. Suminwa, who succeeds Jean-Michel Lukonde, said she is aware of the task before her but assured that “we will work for peace and the development of the country”.

Despite the rapid expansion of Congo’s economy, driven by the flourishing copper industry, the nation grapples with escalating conflicts in some of its regions, alongside the mismanagement of its substantial mineral wealth. She also served as the deputy coordinator at the presidential strategic monitoring council (CPVS), where she oversaw the implementation of the president’s commitments

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DR Congo Names Judith Suminwa Tuluka As First Woman PMThe Democratic Republic of Congo's planning minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka on Monday became the African nation's first woman prime minister, state television announced.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Tinubu appoints coordinator for Nigeria’s counter-terrorism centreHe also served in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations and was part of the Nigerian contingent in the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Niger Republic opens land border with NigeriaBarely one week after the Nigeria Customs Service opened the Illela land border between Nigeria and Niger Republic, the government of the neighbouring country on Friday opened its border in Konni for operations.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

BREAKING: Niger Republic finally opens land border with NigeriaA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Niger Republic opens land border with NigeriaNiger Republic on Friday opened its border in Konni with Nigeria for operations after a week when Nigeria also opened

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

René Kassavugu: MINUSCA’s role and the effort of Russia in Central African RepublicDeployed since 2014, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) is crystallizing Central Africans' anger, which is reflected in public demonstrations and multiple requests to leave the country.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »