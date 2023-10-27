Democracy Has Triumphed, Deputy Speaker Kalu Hails Tinubu's Supreme Court Victory

on the judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed his election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Thursday, Kalu said that by the victory, democracy has triumphed in Nigeria. The Deputy Speaker said that the ruling of the apex court also affirmed the will of Nigerians who filed out in their numbers on February 25, 2023 and voted for President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu, however, saluted the courage of the opposition in approaching the courts, saying it was within the confines of their rights in a democratic government.He charged the opposition to key into the renewed hope agenda of the federal government now that the legal tussle is over to better the lots of the citizenry. headtopics.com

“I congratulate the President and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his resounding victory in the Supreme Court.“I commend the judiciary for their steadfastness in upholding the integrity of our judicial system. Today’s verdict is a testament to the power of democracy and rule of law.

“I also congratulate the leadership of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). This landmark victory once again proves that our party won the mandate of the people and further strengthens the President’s commitment and tenacity to serve the nation. Despite the distractions, he has remained resolute in delivering renewed hope agenda to the country. headtopics.com

“With this final submission by the Supreme Court, I implore all aggrieved opponents to support the current administration and focus on governance and nation building. This is a shared responsibility that can only be achieved through unity, leaving behind strife and political acrimony. Ultimately, this victory signals the triumph of democracy in Nigeria,” Kalu stated.

