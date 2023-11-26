Delta Model Secondary School and Federal Government College Win GCU Relays

Warri-based educational institutions, Delta Model Secondary School and Federal Government College, are the winners of the fifth Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays decided last weekend. While Delta Model Secondary School clinched the top prize in the girls’ category, Federal Government College, Warri, emerged overall best team in the boys’ category.





