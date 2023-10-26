Delta Govt drags defaulting hoteliers to court over tax evasion

The commissioner affirmed in a statement: “Consequent to the failure of most hotel, nightclub, and lounge owners to register their facilities, obtain operating licences, or renew them with the state tourism board through the Internal Revenue Service, it has become necessary for the Directorate of Culture and Tourism to seek legal remedy.

“Recall that since the inception of this administration, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been maintaining the necessary enabling environment for businesses to thrive, has invested heavily in security infrastructure and has constantly maintained that the state would do everything within the ambit of the law to collect every legitimate tax due to it.

